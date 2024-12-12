Left Menu

China's Strategic Yuan Move Ahead of Potential Trump Tariffs

China may allow the yuan to weaken by 2025 in preparation for potential trade tariffs, should Donald Trump secure a second term. Market reactions were swift, with regional currencies impacted. Analysts weigh in on the potential consequences and strategies behind this potential economic maneuver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 07:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 07:14 IST
China's Strategic Yuan Move Ahead of Potential Trump Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China is reportedly considering allowing the yuan to depreciate by 2025 to strategically position itself against potential trade tariffs in a second Trump presidency, according to Reuters.

The news prompted immediate shifts in foreign exchange markets, resulting in the yuan's depreciation by around 0.3% to 7.2803 per dollar, with similar impacts seen on other regional currencies.

In analyzing this development, market experts note the broader implications such decisions could have on global trade dynamics, particularly across Asian markets, in response to renewed tariff threats from the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024