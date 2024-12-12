China's Strategic Yuan Move Ahead of Potential Trump Tariffs

China is reportedly considering allowing the yuan to depreciate by 2025 to strategically position itself against potential trade tariffs in a second Trump presidency, according to Reuters.

The news prompted immediate shifts in foreign exchange markets, resulting in the yuan's depreciation by around 0.3% to 7.2803 per dollar, with similar impacts seen on other regional currencies.

In analyzing this development, market experts note the broader implications such decisions could have on global trade dynamics, particularly across Asian markets, in response to renewed tariff threats from the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)