Luxury Cars and Recklessness: Tragedy on Kerala's Beach Road

In a tragic incident on Kerala's beach road, a 20-year-old youth, Alvin, lost his life when a speeding luxury car struck him while he was filming reels. The incident led to the suspension of driving licenses for Sabith Rahman, who drove the Mercedes-Benz, and Mohammed Rabees, the driver of the Land Rover Defender.

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has determined that the Benz car, which was involved in the accident, lacked valid insurance and other necessary permits. MVD officials investigated, leading to the suspension of Sabith's license for one year and Rabees' for six months, as their explanations were deemed unsatisfactory.

Following the incident, Alvin succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The police held both drivers in custody for further interrogation and booked them under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing recklessness as the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)