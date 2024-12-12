Transforming Travel: Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor Nears Completion

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation announced that trial runs on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, stretching between New Ashok Nagar and Sahibabad stations, are nearing completion. This vital corridor is expected to be fully operational by January 2025, marking a significant milestone in regional connectivity.

According to a senior NCRTC official, Sarai Kale Khan's station work is in its final stages, with track laying now underway between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan. A dedicated parking space accommodating approximately 1,200 vehicles will be available at the station.

Notably, the opening of Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar stations will extend the corridor's length from 42 km to 54 km, greatly enhancing travel efficiency. With the new Namo Bharat train services, commuters can experience a remarkable reduction in travel time, reaching Meerut South from New Ashok Nagar in just 35-40 minutes.

