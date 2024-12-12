Left Menu

Transforming Travel: Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor Nears Completion

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor trial runs are almost complete, aiming to operate by January 2025. Key stations, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar are reaching construction completion, promising improved connectivity with extended length, multi-modal hubs, and reduced travel time across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:26 IST
Transforming Travel: Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor Nears Completion
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation announced that trial runs on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, stretching between New Ashok Nagar and Sahibabad stations, are nearing completion. This vital corridor is expected to be fully operational by January 2025, marking a significant milestone in regional connectivity.

According to a senior NCRTC official, Sarai Kale Khan's station work is in its final stages, with track laying now underway between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan. A dedicated parking space accommodating approximately 1,200 vehicles will be available at the station.

Notably, the opening of Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar stations will extend the corridor's length from 42 km to 54 km, greatly enhancing travel efficiency. With the new Namo Bharat train services, commuters can experience a remarkable reduction in travel time, reaching Meerut South from New Ashok Nagar in just 35-40 minutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024