Collision Chaos: Thane's Sand Truck Incident

A dramatic collision unfolded in Maharashtra’s Thane district early Friday morning when a sand-laden truck collided with another goods carrier, leaving the driver with minor injuries, according to local officials.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:45 am near the toll booth on the Mumbra bypass road, temporarily obstructing traffic for about an hour, Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane's Disaster Management Cell, reported.

The truck was transporting 28 tons of sand from Gujarat to Karjat in Raigad district when the driver, Riyaz Ahmed, 48, lost control. Ahmed was trapped in the truck’s cabin after it hit another vehicle on a slope. Local fire brigade and civic workers promptly rescued him, officials added.

