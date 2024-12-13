Left Menu

Collision Chaos: Thane's Sand Truck Incident

A sand-laden truck collided with another vehicle on the Mumbra bypass in Thane, Maharashtra, causing a temporary traffic blockade. The truck driver, Riyaz Ahmed, sustained minor injuries. The accident occurred around 4:45 am and was managed by the local Disaster Management Cell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-12-2024 09:21 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 09:09 IST
Collision Chaos: Thane's Sand Truck Incident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic collision unfolded in Maharashtra’s Thane district early Friday morning when a sand-laden truck collided with another goods carrier, leaving the driver with minor injuries, according to local officials.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:45 am near the toll booth on the Mumbra bypass road, temporarily obstructing traffic for about an hour, Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane's Disaster Management Cell, reported.

The truck was transporting 28 tons of sand from Gujarat to Karjat in Raigad district when the driver, Riyaz Ahmed, 48, lost control. Ahmed was trapped in the truck’s cabin after it hit another vehicle on a slope. Local fire brigade and civic workers promptly rescued him, officials added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024