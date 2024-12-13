Govt Initiates Modernisation of Export Rules for Dietary Supplements

The New Zealand Government has announced the first steps in modernising the regulation of exported dietary supplements, aiming to address long-standing barriers to international trade. The initiative was unveiled by Associate Health Minister Casey Costello, Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard, and Trade Minister Todd McClay.

The Dietary Supplements Regulations 1985 will be moved under the Food Act 2014, replacing outdated frameworks tied to the repealed Food Act 1981. This update will enable exporters to apply for exemptions from New Zealand’s labelling and composition requirements, aligning products with international standards.

“We’re taking immediate steps to ease the regulatory burden on dietary supplement exporters while planning for broader reforms,” said Associate Health Minister Casey Costello. “These changes are about supporting the sector now and setting the stage for future growth.”

Levelling the Playing Field for Exporters

Minister Hoggard highlighted the challenges exporters currently face, noting that outdated rules hinder market access.

“Our exporters often struggle to compete globally because of these antiquated regulations. In some cases, New Zealand-made dietary supplements can’t even enter key markets despite meeting international standards. These changes will ensure our businesses compete on a level playing field,” he said.

Aiming for Export Growth

The reforms align with the Government’s broader goal of doubling export value within 10 years, Trade Minister Todd McClay added.

“This initiative removes unnecessary red tape, enabling the dietary supplement industry to contribute more to New Zealand’s trade objectives. It’s a significant step forward for one of our most innovative sectors,” Mr McClay said.

Future Plans for Comprehensive Regulation

The changes announced today are part of a larger effort to modernise how natural health products are regulated. The Government plans to replace the Medicines Act with a Medical Products Bill while creating a standalone Natural Health Products Bill.

“We’ve heard the industry’s concerns: natural health products should not be regulated alongside medicines. Our approach will reflect this distinction,” Minister Costello confirmed.

Officials at the Ministry for Primary Industries and the Ministry of Health are working on interim improvements while the standalone Natural Health Products Bill is developed.

Industry and Government Collaboration

The Government emphasized its commitment to ongoing engagement with the natural health sector to refine the export regime and regulatory framework.

“These reforms mark the beginning of a collaborative journey with the industry to unlock its potential and support New Zealand’s economic growth. We’ll have more announcements in the new year,” said Minister Costello.

The modernised rules for dietary supplements are expected to pave the way for enhanced market access, stronger trade partnerships, and a more competitive position for New Zealand in global markets.