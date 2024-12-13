Centenary Celebration of Kolkata Airport: A Century of Connection
The centenary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata foreground its pivotal role in connecting India globally. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu highlighted the airport's heritage and future growth potential. Initiatives like commemorative stamps and art books mark this historic milestone.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Kolkata Airport, a beacon of historical and cultural significance, commemorates its centenary, marking a century of facilitating international connections and growth.
At the celebratory event, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu unveiled a new logo, emphasizing the airport's legacy and its pivotal role in India's aviation sector.
Commemorative initiatives, including stamps and art books, celebrate this milestone, spotlighting the airport's contributions to India's heritage and future development potential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement