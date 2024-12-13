Centenary Celebration of Kolkata Airport: A Century of Connection

Kolkata Airport, a beacon of historical and cultural significance, commemorates its centenary, marking a century of facilitating international connections and growth.

At the celebratory event, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu unveiled a new logo, emphasizing the airport's legacy and its pivotal role in India's aviation sector.

Commemorative initiatives, including stamps and art books, celebrate this milestone, spotlighting the airport's contributions to India's heritage and future development potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)