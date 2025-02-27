Nita Ambani to Showcase India's Heritage at New York's Lincoln Center

Nita Ambani, the founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has announced plans to bring a slice of India's cultural richness to New York this coming September. Speaking at the Harvard India Conference 2025, Ambani revealed that the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) will stage its inaugural theatrical production, Civilization to Nation, at the iconic Lincoln Center.

The cultural showcase will also feature a special fashion show by Swadesh, creating a weekend dedicated to celebrating Indian heritage abroad. 'We are organizing a Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Weekend at the Lincoln Center,' Ambani emphasized during her keynote speech, highlighting the international attention India's artistic ventures are gaining.

Ambani, who attended the prestigious conference wearing a traditional Indian saree, became emotional during her discussion with Nitin as she spoke about her mother's pride. Reflecting on her journey, she shared a poignant story about financial barriers preventing her from attending Harvard in her youth, expressing gratitude for the recognition she received by being invited to speak at the esteemed event.

