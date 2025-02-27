Left Menu

Nita Ambani to Showcase India's Heritage at New York's Lincoln Center

Nita Ambani announced the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's upcoming event in New York, featuring Indian arts and a fashion show. Speaking at Harvard India Conference 2025, she shared her emotional journey and her mother's pride at being invited to speak at Harvard, despite financial constraints in her youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:46 IST
Nita Ambani to Showcase India's Heritage at New York's Lincoln Center
Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Nita Ambani, the founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has announced plans to bring a slice of India's cultural richness to New York this coming September. Speaking at the Harvard India Conference 2025, Ambani revealed that the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) will stage its inaugural theatrical production, Civilization to Nation, at the iconic Lincoln Center.

The cultural showcase will also feature a special fashion show by Swadesh, creating a weekend dedicated to celebrating Indian heritage abroad. 'We are organizing a Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Weekend at the Lincoln Center,' Ambani emphasized during her keynote speech, highlighting the international attention India's artistic ventures are gaining.

Ambani, who attended the prestigious conference wearing a traditional Indian saree, became emotional during her discussion with Nitin as she spoke about her mother's pride. Reflecting on her journey, she shared a poignant story about financial barriers preventing her from attending Harvard in her youth, expressing gratitude for the recognition she received by being invited to speak at the esteemed event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025