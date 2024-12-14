Walmex Faces Antitrust Fine Amid Allegations of Supplier Coercion

Mexico's antitrust authority, Cofece, has fined Walmart's Mexican subsidiary, Walmex, over $4.6 million for alleged monopolistic behavior involving suppliers, according to a statement by the retailer. Despite expressing disappointment, Walmex announced its intention to appeal the ruling, insisting that the analysis presented by Cofece had errors.

Shares of Walmex experienced a notable rise, exceeding 5% on Friday, as market analysts commented that the financial penalty was less severe than potentially expected. Banco Bradesco analyst Rodolfo Ramos remarked that the decision avoided the more extreme outcomes such as the imposition of divestments or heavier fines.

This case, emerging from a lengthy four-year investigation prompted initially by a Reuters report, highlights the broader competition concerns within Mexico's retail sector. While Cofece accused Walmex of manipulating supplier terms, the retailer maintains its practices were lawful.

