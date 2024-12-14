Left Menu

E-commerce Giants Unite for National Consumer Day 2024, Vow to Enhance Product Safety

Major e-commerce platforms like Ajio, JioMart, and Zomato pledge to enhance consumer product safety on National Consumer Day 2024. The initiative, led by India's Ministry of Consumer Affairs, includes commitments to combat unsafe products and raise safety awareness. A key effort in collaboration with stakeholders and consumer activists.

In a significant move ahead of National Consumer Day 2024, leading e-commerce platforms including Ajio, JioMart, and Zomato have pledged to enhance consumer product safety. This initiative, announced by India's Ministry of Consumer Affairs, aims to safeguard consumers against unsafe and spurious products.

The Safety Pledge represents a voluntary commitment by these platforms to detect, prevent, and raise awareness about product safety. The undertaking follows a stakeholder consultation held last year and has been formally developed by a committee chaired by respected consumer activist Pushpa Girimaji. The committee's efforts involved significant collaboration with major e-commerce entities and industry bodies.

As e-commerce continues to see growth in India, the pledge addresses concerns around the sale of non-conforming products online and aims to empower consumers. By adhering to news standards, platforms commit to ensuring product safety and cooperating with relevant authorities, marking a crucial step in consumer protection amid the evolving digital marketplace.

