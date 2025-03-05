Abu Dhabi Forum Champions Consumer Protection and Industry Growth
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department hosted an international forum focused on bolstering the national industry and consumer rights, presenting new legal frameworks to tackle commercial fraud. Over 300 experts discussed leveraging technology and global cooperation to enhance market regulation and ensure compliance with health and environmental standards.
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department demonstrated a steadfast commitment to economic sustainability and consumer protection by hosting a pivotal international forum. Titled 'Developing National Industry, Protecting Consumer Rights, and Combating Commercial Fraud,' the event highlighted legislative frameworks crucial to enhancing the local economy and safeguarding consumers.
The forum aligns with ongoing initiatives to establish a pioneering judicial system that confronts contemporary challenges with innovative solutions, bolstering Abu Dhabi's global stature as an investment hub. Key discussions centered on pivotal national legislation such as Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2023 on Combating Commercial Fraud and Federal Law No. 15 of 2020 on Consumer Protection, which collectively form a robust legal backbone for sustainable economic development.
A significant gathering of over 300 legal minds emphasized the integration of national laws with international frameworks for fortified consumer protection. Deliberations included the role of judicial oversight in overseeing market regulation, curbing illegal activities, and enhancing domestic industries. Discussions extended to deploying digital technology and AI for monitoring counterfeit goods, and underscored global cooperation vital in combatting fraud.
