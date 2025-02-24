Tech Watchdogs Fired: Consumer Protections at Risk Amid Algorithm Concerns

The dismissal of key technologists from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has sparked fears among experts about heightened risks posed to U.S. consumers, as oversight over tech giants and financial institutions weakens.

Eric Null from the Centre for Technology and Democracy warns that malicious actors may exploit the lack of oversight. The terminations come amid President Donald Trump's broader initiative to reduce federal workforce size.

Ongoing investigations into companies like Meta and Google are now in uncertain territory, while calls grow for privacy legislation to safeguard consumer data against exploitation and misuse by tech firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)