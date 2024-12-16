Sovereign School's 'UTSAV 2024': A Celebration of Excellence and Global Awareness

The Sovereign School in Rohini, New Delhi, celebrated its annual day, 'UTSAV 2024', on December 15th. Students from Pre-School to Class 12 displayed their talents, captivating the audience with performances that highlighted pressing global issues like climate action and gender equality.

The event started with the ceremonial lamp lighting and Shankhnaad, followed by performances ranging from a harmonious orchestra to a thematic ballet. Dynamic presentations such as Zumba, Yoga, and a UV Light Act showcased the students' creativity and dedication.

Distinguished guests, including Padma Shri Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma and other eminent legal figures, graced the event, inspiring students with their presence. The school's commitment to excellence was evident as outstanding students were honored, reinforcing its tradition of nurturing future-ready individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)