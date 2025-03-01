Zelenskiy Stresses Global Awareness on Ukraine's Situation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of maintaining global focus on Ukraine's issues. This statement followed a tense meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance at the White House. Zelenskiy used social media to highlight the need for international attention.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has underscored the vital need for global awareness regarding Ukraine's current challenges.
He made this declaration via social media, emphasizing the necessity of keeping Ukraine's situation in the international spotlight.
The statement was made after an intense White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.
