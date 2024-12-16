Left Menu

Tragedy in Gudauri: Indian Visitors Among Fatalities

In Gudauri, a popular Georgian ski resort, a tragic accident resulted in the deaths of eleven Indian citizens and one Georgian citizen. Preliminary reports suggest the cause might be linked to a power generator placed near an indoor area. The Indian Embassy is involved in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:19 IST
A tragic incident occurred at an Indian restaurant in Gudauri, a renowned ski resort in Georgia's South Caucasus, resulting in twelve fatalities. According to the Indian Embassy, the victims include eleven Indian nationals and one Georgian citizen.

The Georgian Interior Ministry's preliminary report indicates that the deaths may have been caused by a power generator that was placed too close to an indoor area, leading to the catastrophe. Further investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of death.

Gudauri, located north of Tbilisi, is a favored destination for skiers and tourists. The Indian Embassy has been actively involved in addressing the incident, as the tragic event has drawn attention from both local and international communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

