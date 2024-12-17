Left Menu

Global Markets Brace for Central Bank Decisions Amid Bitcoin Surge

Global markets are adjusting as central bank meetings loom, with expectations of U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts. Meanwhile, Bitcoin hit record highs due to anticipated regulatory shifts. Asian stocks saw modest gains, while China's consumption decline posed economic challenges. Key currency movements and stable oil prices suggest cautious market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 07:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 07:59 IST
Global markets are on tenterhooks as they prepare for a series of central bank meetings this week, with the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to announce a rate cut. Asian stocks saw slight gains, despite China's consumption data falling short of expectations, indicating a fragile economy.

Bitcoin remains near its record high, buoyed by optimism over the incoming Trump administration's potential to introduce a more favorable regulatory climate. The cryptocurrency has surged 150% this year, reflecting broader market confidence.

The spotlight remains on central banks across major economies, including Japan and the UK, as the world watches how monetary policies evolve amid shifting economic landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

