Global Markets Brace for Central Bank Decisions Amid Bitcoin Surge

Global markets are on tenterhooks as they prepare for a series of central bank meetings this week, with the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to announce a rate cut. Asian stocks saw slight gains, despite China's consumption data falling short of expectations, indicating a fragile economy.

Bitcoin remains near its record high, buoyed by optimism over the incoming Trump administration's potential to introduce a more favorable regulatory climate. The cryptocurrency has surged 150% this year, reflecting broader market confidence.

The spotlight remains on central banks across major economies, including Japan and the UK, as the world watches how monetary policies evolve amid shifting economic landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)