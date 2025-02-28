Eurozone's Financial Fluctuation: Rate Cuts Amid Economic Turbulence

German short-dated yields dropped to a 10-week low on Friday as traders anticipated rate cuts due to weak economic data. However, yields slightly rebounded after Germany's inflation figures were stronger than expected. Friday's data showed a surprising decline in French inflation, marking a new four-year low in February.

Market analysts speculated a 50% chance of a fourth rate cut amid concerns about the euro bloc's economic health. Germany's 2-year bond yield, sensitive to European Central Bank (ECB) policies, initially plummeted to 1.999% before returning to 2.03%, a day-on-day decrease of 1 basis point.

U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed 25% tariff on European automobiles raised new anxieties about trade wars. Market attention is also on the ECB's upcoming meeting, with a potential 25-basis-point rate cut expected. Analysts suggest looming tariffs and low inflation will prompt the ECB to reduce rates to 2%, despite differing opinions among its members.

(With inputs from agencies.)