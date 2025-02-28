Left Menu

Canada's GDP Surges: A Glimmer Amidst Tariffs and Rate Cuts

Canada's GDP grew by 2.6% in Q4, exceeding forecasts. Consumer spending, business investments, and exports drove this growth. December saw a 0.2% economic expansion, aided by retail sales and tax breaks. This growth may influence the Bank of Canada's interest rate decisions amidst potential U.S. tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:12 IST
Canada's gross domestic product (GDP) surged by 2.6% on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter, according to data released on Friday, significantly surpassing expectations. This growth was propelled by a sharp increase in consumer spending, business investments, and exports, putting the Bank of Canada's previous predictions to the test.

Statistics Canada adjusted the third quarter's growth rate up to 2.2%, from an initial 1% estimate. In December, the economy expanded by 0.2%, reversing a contraction in November, thanks to robust retail sales and a sales tax holiday introduced mid-December, as reported by Statistics Canada.

The Canadian dollar strengthened slightly following the release, and yields on the two-year government bond saw a minor rise. Key factors for GDP growth included a significant rise in household spending and residential construction, while investments in machinery and equipment saw a notable uptick, painting a cautiously optimistic picture for Canada's economic outlook amidst potential tariff threats.

