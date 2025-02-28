Canada's GDP Surges: A Glimmer Amidst Tariffs and Rate Cuts
Canada's GDP grew by 2.6% in Q4, exceeding forecasts. Consumer spending, business investments, and exports drove this growth. December saw a 0.2% economic expansion, aided by retail sales and tax breaks. This growth may influence the Bank of Canada's interest rate decisions amidst potential U.S. tariffs.
Canada's gross domestic product (GDP) surged by 2.6% on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter, according to data released on Friday, significantly surpassing expectations. This growth was propelled by a sharp increase in consumer spending, business investments, and exports, putting the Bank of Canada's previous predictions to the test.
Statistics Canada adjusted the third quarter's growth rate up to 2.2%, from an initial 1% estimate. In December, the economy expanded by 0.2%, reversing a contraction in November, thanks to robust retail sales and a sales tax holiday introduced mid-December, as reported by Statistics Canada.
The Canadian dollar strengthened slightly following the release, and yields on the two-year government bond saw a minor rise. Key factors for GDP growth included a significant rise in household spending and residential construction, while investments in machinery and equipment saw a notable uptick, painting a cautiously optimistic picture for Canada's economic outlook amidst potential tariff threats.
