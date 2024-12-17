Scindia Defends Satellite Spectrum Allocation: No Auctions Needed

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia recently addressed controversy surrounding the allocation of satellite spectrum, asserting that its nature makes auctions impractical. His statement counters accusations from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who argued that the Modi government favors administrative allocation for satellite communications.

Scindia explained that terrestrial network spectrum is viable for auctions as it operates at lower frequencies, which can be exclusively allocated. In contrast, satellite spectrums, used for Medium and Low Earth Orbits, inherently require sharing due to higher frequencies, a concept detailed in the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

Emphasizing global norms, Scindia pointed out that no country auctions satellite spectrum, as shared usage is mandatory. He criticized Congress for politicizing the issue, reflecting on historical allocation methods under UPA that led to opacity and financial issues. Scindia lauded the BJP's transparent policies that prioritize public interest.

