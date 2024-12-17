Left Menu

Tata Motors Wins Major Contract with UPSRTC for Over 1,000 Bus Chassis

Tata Motors has secured an order for 1,297 bus chassis from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC). This is the auto giant's third order from UPSRTC within a year, totaling over 3,500 units. The order was awarded through a competitive e-bidding process.

Updated: 17-12-2024 15:39 IST
Tata Motors announced on Tuesday it has secured a significant contract to supply 1,297 bus chassis to the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC). This marks the third such order from UPSRTC in just one year, bringing the total units ordered to over 3,500.

The order was awarded through a competitive e-bidding process, and deliveries are expected to be made in phases under mutually agreed-upon terms, the company stated. The Tata LPO 1,618 diesel bus chassis has been specifically developed for intercity and long-distance travel needs.

Anand S, Tata Motors' VP and Head of Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business, emphasized the significance of this order, stating, 'This order is a powerful validation of our commitment to delivering class-leading mobility solutions.' He attributed their success to consistent performance and the ability to meet the evolving transportation needs of UPSRTC with advanced technology and reliability in the public transport arena.

