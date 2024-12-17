Left Menu

Trump’s Economic Impact: Fed Prepares for Growth Surge

Federal Reserve policymakers are factoring in Donald Trump's economic policies, hinting at stronger growth projections and fewer rate cuts despite his plans being uncertain. Current data indicates economic resilience, with lower unemployment and sticky inflation. Analysts predict cautious rate cuts, aligning with incoming economic data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:32 IST
Since Donald Trump secured a second term last month, Federal Reserve policymakers, including Chair Jerome Powell, have been hesitant to adjust forecasts based on the yet-to-be-detailed policies of the president-elect.

Recordings from eight years ago show Powell, as a Fed governor, joining colleagues in revising economic estimates to account for the impact of Trump's tax cuts and other initiatives. Thus, the anticipation of a growth revision at the upcoming Fed meeting, coinciding with an expected third interest rate cut, isn't surprising.

The Philadelphia Fed recently adjusted its 2025 growth projection to 2.2%, while Fed officials might tone down future rate cuts, attributing changes to solid data rather than Trump's influence. Analysts project stronger growth and steady inflation amid updated fiscal policies.

