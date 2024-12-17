Trump’s Economic Impact: Fed Prepares for Growth Surge

Since Donald Trump secured a second term last month, Federal Reserve policymakers, including Chair Jerome Powell, have been hesitant to adjust forecasts based on the yet-to-be-detailed policies of the president-elect.

Recordings from eight years ago show Powell, as a Fed governor, joining colleagues in revising economic estimates to account for the impact of Trump's tax cuts and other initiatives. Thus, the anticipation of a growth revision at the upcoming Fed meeting, coinciding with an expected third interest rate cut, isn't surprising.

The Philadelphia Fed recently adjusted its 2025 growth projection to 2.2%, while Fed officials might tone down future rate cuts, attributing changes to solid data rather than Trump's influence. Analysts project stronger growth and steady inflation amid updated fiscal policies.

