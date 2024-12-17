U.S. Retail Sales Surge Amid Economic Momentum

The U.S. retail sector saw a 0.7% rise in sales for November, surpassing expectations thanks to a notable increase in motor vehicle purchases. This uptick reflects a strong economic momentum as the year comes to a close, with the Commerce Department highlighting these figures in its latest report.

Analysts had forecasted a more modest rise, pointing to consumer spending driven by a strong labor market with low layoffs and healthy wage growth. This resilience is maintaining the pace of economic expansion, supported further by elevated stock market and home prices bolstering household balance sheets.

Despite the late Thanksgiving holiday affecting typical shopping patterns, the rise in retail sales is indicative of a robust start to the holiday season. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve, having previously cut interest rates, now faces complicated monetary policy decisions amid mixed indicators of inflation and economic policy shifts from the incoming administration.

