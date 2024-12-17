Left Menu

Retail Sales Surge Boosts Market Confidence Amid Fed Speculations

November retail sales outperformed expectations with a 0.7% monthly increase, reflecting consumer resilience in the U.S. Despite pressure from cautious Federal Reserve interest rate decisions, strong market movements were observed, including Tesla's rise post-rating upgrade, amid mixed tech stock performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:43 IST
Retail Sales Surge Boosts Market Confidence Amid Fed Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. retail sales saw a 0.7% rise in November, surpassing forecasts and indicating consumer resilience, while the market anticipates the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this week. This positive retail data suggests robust economic footing, reinforcing arguments for a more cautious monetary policy approach in 2025.

Despite strong consumer metrics, futures signaled a downward shift across major Wall Street indexes, with rate-sensitive equities facing pressure from elevated Treasury yields. Meanwhile, technology stocks showed mixed performance, with notable movements from Tesla, which gained following an upgrade from Mizuho, and Nvidia, which declined.

As the market waits for the central bank's rate pronouncements, the potential influence of President-elect Trump's fiscal policies remains a focal point for investors. S&P 500 is poised for significant annual gains, driven by technology sector strength and ongoing optimism, suggesting potential profit-taking as December concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024