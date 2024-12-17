Volkswagen and German Unions: A Crucial Cost-Cutting Pact

Volkswagen and German unions are locked in crucial negotiations, aiming to agree on a cost-cutting deal before the Christmas holiday or risk prolonging talks into next year. The source close to discussions revealed that after a lengthy 13-hour negotiation session on Monday night, talks are expected to continue into the early hours of Wednesday, with no clear resolution yet in sight.

The stakes are high as both sides are committed to reaching an agreement this year. However, they remain divided on critical issues such as potential plant closures, which labor representatives strongly oppose. Volkswagen has not ruled out this option, prompting labor leaders to threaten escalated strike action if a resolution isn't reached. A union board meeting on Friday would determine the possibility of 24-hour or open-ended strikes starting January.

Approximately 100,000 Volkswagen workers have already participated in significant strikes, protesting management's plans to cut wages and reduce capacity. These actions are the largest in the automaker's history. Europe's largest automaker is wrestling with declining demand, increased costs, and stiff competition from China, driving urgency for a deal. Talks had been anticipated to stretch over several days in hopes of avoiding a conflict that could mar the relationship between Chief Executive Oliver Blume and the works council leader Daniela Cavallo, which had been previously collaborative.

(With inputs from agencies.)