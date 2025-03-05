Auto Industry Alarm: Tariffs Threaten North American Supply Chain

The automotive industry is facing a significant challenge as new tariffs, introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump, threaten to disrupt the long-standing integrated supply chain across North America. John Bozzella, representing the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, warns of potential vehicle price hikes.

According to Bozzella, the new 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico could result in car prices surging up to 25%. The tariffs risk creating immediate negative impacts on both vehicle pricing and availability, further straining the industry which relies heavily on cross-border parts exchange, often exceeding six trips before final assembly.

Major automakers, including Stellantis and Ford, are voicing their concerns. Stellantis highlighted potential competitive disadvantages against Korean, Japanese, and European importers and is in talks with the administration. Meanwhile, Ford has previously cautioned about the severe repercussions for the U.S. auto industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)