Left Menu

Auto Industry Alarm: Tariffs Threaten North American Supply Chain

The imposition of 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports by President Trump could lead to significant price increases for vehicles. This action may disrupt a supply chain in place for over 25 years. Automakers like Stellantis and Ford express concern about additional costs and competitive disadvantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 04:03 IST
Auto Industry Alarm: Tariffs Threaten North American Supply Chain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The automotive industry is facing a significant challenge as new tariffs, introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump, threaten to disrupt the long-standing integrated supply chain across North America. John Bozzella, representing the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, warns of potential vehicle price hikes.

According to Bozzella, the new 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico could result in car prices surging up to 25%. The tariffs risk creating immediate negative impacts on both vehicle pricing and availability, further straining the industry which relies heavily on cross-border parts exchange, often exceeding six trips before final assembly.

Major automakers, including Stellantis and Ford, are voicing their concerns. Stellantis highlighted potential competitive disadvantages against Korean, Japanese, and European importers and is in talks with the administration. Meanwhile, Ford has previously cautioned about the severe repercussions for the U.S. auto industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025