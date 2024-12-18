Bomb Scare at Kalyan Railway Station: False Alarm Causes Commotion
A bomb threat at Kalyan railway station in Thane district was revealed to be a hoax. Originating from New Delhi, the call led to a three-hour security sweep without discovering any suspicious items. Authorities are attempting to trace the caller responsible for the false alert.
A bomb threat targeting Kalyan railway station turned out to be a hoax after security agencies conducted an intensive search of the premises early Wednesday.
A call from New Delhi triggered the alert, but no suspicious items were discovered during a thorough inspection lasting nearly three hours, police reported.
Authorities are working to trace the unidentified caller, who made the threat that briefly disrupted activities at one of Mumbai's busiest stations.
