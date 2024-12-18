Left Menu

Bomb Scare at Kalyan Railway Station: False Alarm Causes Commotion

A bomb threat at Kalyan railway station in Thane district was revealed to be a hoax. Originating from New Delhi, the call led to a three-hour security sweep without discovering any suspicious items. Authorities are attempting to trace the caller responsible for the false alert.

Updated: 18-12-2024 17:49 IST
A bomb threat targeting Kalyan railway station turned out to be a hoax after security agencies conducted an intensive search of the premises early Wednesday.

A call from New Delhi triggered the alert, but no suspicious items were discovered during a thorough inspection lasting nearly three hours, police reported.

Authorities are working to trace the unidentified caller, who made the threat that briefly disrupted activities at one of Mumbai's busiest stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

