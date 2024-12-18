Left Menu

Global Markets Surge Amid U.S. Dollar Rally and Potential Nissan-Honda Merger

Global shares and the U.S. dollar experienced gains as investors adjusted portfolios before central bank meetings and potential Nissan-Honda merger news buoyed car stocks. The U.S. Federal Reserve's anticipated rate cut may further influence market dynamics, with attention on future monetary policy cues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:59 IST
Global shares and the U.S. dollar edged higher on Wednesday, reflecting investor adjustments ahead of key central bank meetings. Meanwhile, speculation about a potential merger between Nissan and Honda provided a boost to auto stocks. The dollar reached multi-month, and in some cases multi-year, highs against several currencies, including those of Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, as the market awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later in the day.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to reduce rates by a quarter-point, while signaling a more cautious approach to monetary policy easing next year. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.3%, indicating a potential uptick at the opening bell. However, traders anticipate that while the Fed will cut the funds rate by 25 basis points, its long-term interest rate outlook may remain elevated, reflecting a 'hawkish cut'.

Meanwhile, automaker stocks captured attention following reports of merger talks between Japanese rivals Nissan and Honda. Shares of French automaker Renault surged by 6%, driven by its substantial stake in Nissan. In Europe, Paris' CAC 40 index saw a modest increase of 0.2%, aligning with the broader STOXX 600 index.

