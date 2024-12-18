Tragedy at Sea: Boat Capsizes Near Mumbai, Claims 13 Lives

A tragic accident unfolded off the coast of Mumbai as a passenger boat carrying more than 100 individuals capsized, resulting in at least 13 fatalities, according to officials. The catastrophe occurred following a collision with an Indian Navy vessel on Wednesday.

An official statement from the navy revealed that the navy craft, while undergoing engine trials, lost control, leading to the devastating crash. Local news visuals captured the moment when the speedboat struck the passenger ferry, causing it to overturn.

The ill-fated boat, Neelkamal, was en route to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Elephanta caves. This accident underscores the crucial role of safety protocols as the tragedy unfolded just off Mumbai's bustling coast, known for its heavy tourist traffic to historical sites.

