Maharashtra RTO Takes Action in Fatal Kurla Bus Accident
The Maharashtra Motor Vehicles department is revoking the driving license of Sanjay More after a bus accident in Kurla on December 9 led to nine fatalities and around 40 injuries. The Regional Transport Office at Wadala has issued a show-cause notice to More, as officials are considering further action based on his response.
The Maharashtra Motor Vehicles department has taken steps to revoke the driving license of bus driver Sanjay More after a tragic accident in Kurla on December 9 resulted in the deaths of nine people and injuries to around 40 others.
The Regional Transport Office at Wadala issued a show-cause notice to More as part of the licence revocation process. Deputy Regional Transport Officer Pallavi Kothawade confirmed the development, noting that further actions under the Motor Vehicles Act would follow based on More's response to the notice.
The accident involved an electric bus wet-leased by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking, which collided with several vehicles. Given the accident's severity, Mumbai police called for the revocation of More's licence, which he had held for 23 years. More, employed by a third-party agency supplying drivers to EVEY TRANS, started driving the e-bus model involved in the incident in December.
