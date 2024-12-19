Left Menu

Maharashtra RTO Takes Action in Fatal Kurla Bus Accident

The Maharashtra Motor Vehicles department is revoking the driving license of Sanjay More after a bus accident in Kurla on December 9 led to nine fatalities and around 40 injuries. The Regional Transport Office at Wadala has issued a show-cause notice to More, as officials are considering further action based on his response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:18 IST
Maharashtra RTO Takes Action in Fatal Kurla Bus Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Motor Vehicles department has taken steps to revoke the driving license of bus driver Sanjay More after a tragic accident in Kurla on December 9 resulted in the deaths of nine people and injuries to around 40 others.

The Regional Transport Office at Wadala issued a show-cause notice to More as part of the licence revocation process. Deputy Regional Transport Officer Pallavi Kothawade confirmed the development, noting that further actions under the Motor Vehicles Act would follow based on More's response to the notice.

The accident involved an electric bus wet-leased by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking, which collided with several vehicles. Given the accident's severity, Mumbai police called for the revocation of More's licence, which he had held for 23 years. More, employed by a third-party agency supplying drivers to EVEY TRANS, started driving the e-bus model involved in the incident in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024