Inferno on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: Tragic Gas Tanker Collision Claims Lives

A catastrophic collision involving a gas tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway led to a massive inferno, resulting in seven fatalities and injuring over 35 people. The disaster engulfed 30 vehicles, as emergency responders scrambled to manage the chaos. Authorities are still assessing the damage and casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:43 IST
Reperesentative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating incident unfolded on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway after a collision involving a gas tanker and multiple vehicles erupted into a deadly inferno. The tragic accident resulted in seven deaths and left more than 35 individuals injured, as 30 vehicles were consumed by the flames.

Witnesses reported the alarming sight of flames visible from a kilometer away, as emergency services rushed to the scene. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar extended their condolences and directed focused medical efforts at the SMS Hospital for the victims.

Efforts by authorities to manage the situation saw the implementation of a 'green corridor' to expedite treatment. Officials continue to navigate the aftermath, ensuring the highway is cleared for resumed traffic, while a helpline has been set up for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

