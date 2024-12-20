Inferno on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: Tragic Gas Tanker Collision Claims Lives

A devastating incident unfolded on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway after a collision involving a gas tanker and multiple vehicles erupted into a deadly inferno. The tragic accident resulted in seven deaths and left more than 35 individuals injured, as 30 vehicles were consumed by the flames.

Witnesses reported the alarming sight of flames visible from a kilometer away, as emergency services rushed to the scene. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar extended their condolences and directed focused medical efforts at the SMS Hospital for the victims.

Efforts by authorities to manage the situation saw the implementation of a 'green corridor' to expedite treatment. Officials continue to navigate the aftermath, ensuring the highway is cleared for resumed traffic, while a helpline has been set up for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)