Ruhi Singh Joins Indian Comics Association as Brand Ambassador

In a significant development for India's burgeoning comics industry, the Indian Comics Association (ICA) has announced the appointment of Ruhi Singh, a former Miss India and celebrated film actress, as its brand ambassador. The announcement was made during a panel discussion on the government's 'Create in India' initiative, held at the Amar Chitra Katha (ACK) office in Mumbai.

Ruhi Singh, who is set to represent ICA at the upcoming Waves 2025, expressed her commitment to reviving the Indian comics scene. Renowned personalities from ICA and ACK, including ICA President Ajitesh Sharma and ACK President and CEO Preeti Vyas, attended the event. The collaboration intends to amplify the reach of Indian comics, leveraging Singh's influential public profile.

The event also witnessed the launch of 'Tinkle Gold 5', the latest edition of the popular Tinkle series featuring new content. This collaboration seeks to preserve and promote India's rich cultural heritage through comics, aiming to inspire and educate young readers. ICA, founded in 2023, is committed to elevating Indian comics both locally and globally.

