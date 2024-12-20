World Bank Approves $1.16 Billion to Boost Health, Water, and Climate-Resilient Development in Bangladesh

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved three major initiatives totaling $1.16 billion to support Bangladesh in its efforts to improve public services and transition to a greener, climate-resilient future. These projects focus on advancing health systems, water and sanitation infrastructure, and sustainable development practices.

Bangladesh, one of the most climate-vulnerable nations in the world, is facing escalating challenges from pollution and climate impacts. The $500 million Second Bangladesh Green and Climate Resilient Development Credit aims to strengthen the country’s climate resilience through policy reforms.

This credit will bolster public planning, financing, and execution of green initiatives at both national and local levels. Key reforms include expanding access to carbon markets, reducing air pollution, and enhancing environmental enforcement. To address pressing water and sanitation challenges, the initiative aligns with the Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100, incorporating the newly adopted Delta Appraisal Framework for efficient planning.

Other measures under the credit include introducing energy-efficient practices in the construction sector, promoting sustainable procurement, and ensuring compliance with environmental and social considerations in public projects.

Strengthening Health Systems

The $379 million Health, Nutrition, and Population Sector Development Program-For-Results targets better access to healthcare in Sylhet and Chattogram divisions, reaching over 5.1 million people. This initiative is expected to lower maternal and neonatal mortality rates by improving access to both normal and Caesarian deliveries in public hospitals, particularly in climate-vulnerable districts.

In addition to addressing maternal and child health, the program will focus on treating non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes. A $25 million grant from the Global Financing Facility for Women, Children, and Adolescents will further enhance services, emphasizing adolescent health, maternal care, child nutrition, and the use of data for policy coordination.

Expanding Access to Clean Water

The $280 million Chattogram Water Supply Improvement Project will enhance access to safe and reliable water for over one million residents in Chattogram. It includes plans for 200,000 new household water connections and improved sanitation services for 100,000 low-income individuals.

The initiative also aims to modernize the Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWASA). By reducing water loss through smart metering and real-time monitoring, it will enhance financial sustainability and operational efficiency. Long-term planning for disaster preparedness and infrastructure upgrades will be an integral part of the program.

Broader Impacts

The World Bank’s commitment to Bangladesh spans decades, with over $45 billion invested since the country’s independence. These latest initiatives are part of a broader regional effort to expand Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services to 100 million people in South Asia by 2035.

“Bangladesh’s efforts to tackle climate change and pollution through green development strategies are commendable,” said Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan. “These projects will deliver essential services while laying the groundwork for sustainable and inclusive development.”

As Bangladesh continues its development journey, the World Bank remains a key partner, supporting critical reforms and infrastructure improvements that aim to improve lives and protect the environment.