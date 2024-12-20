Left Menu

World Bank Funds $800M Ambitious Development of Amaravati City

The World Bank has sanctioned an $800 million loan for developing Amaravati city in Andhra Pradesh, India. This project aims to create a sustainable, climate-resilient urban hub and is set to model India's urban transformation. The initiative will also attract further private-sector investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:12 IST
World Bank (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The World Bank has given the green light to an $800 million loan for the ambitious development of Amaravati city in Andhra Pradesh, India. Situated in a strategically connected region along India's east coast, Amaravati is set to become part of a broader metropolitan area that includes the cities of Vijayawada and Guntur.

According to a statement from the international financial institution, the Amaravati Integrated Urban Development Program is designed to establish the city as a well-managed, climate-resilient growth center in Andhra Pradesh. The World Bank aims to leverage global expertise to aid in designing city institutions and developing infrastructure capable of fostering economic opportunities. Auguste Tano Kouame, the World Bank's Country Director for India, emphasized the initiative's significance as India's urban population is projected to double to 950 million by 2050.

With the current population of Amaravati at approximately 100,000, the city's population is expected to increase substantially in the next decade. A master plan has been crafted to accommodate 3.5 million people by 2050. The World Bank, in tandem with the Asian Development Bank, is underwriting the initial phase of the city's growth.

Furthermore, the World Bank asserts that its financial backing will trigger over $600 million in investments from the private sector to reinforce the city's financial sustainability. The bank will utilize international expertise in sustainable urban design to establish essential infrastructure, such as a road network, public transport, and flood-mitigation and water/wastewater systems.

The $800 million loan, requested by India to develop Amaravati as an economic hub and the state capital of Andhra Pradesh, comes with a 29-year maturity period, including a 6-year grace period. On December 12, the Asian Development Bank also approved a $788.8 million loan to assist Andhra Pradesh in developing Amaravati city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

