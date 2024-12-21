Left Menu

Eastern Railway's Commuter Challenge: Major Train Cancellations

Eastern Railway's Howrah division has announced the cancellation of 30 pairs of suburban trains daily due to the construction of a new flyover. This will affect Howrah's major local routes and express services from Saturday to February 1, causing delays and rescheduling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-12-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 12:38 IST
Eastern Railway's Commuter Challenge: Major Train Cancellations
Passengers in Eastern Railway's Howrah division are set to face significant commuting challenges, as 30 pairs of suburban trains will be cancelled daily from Saturday through February 1. This disruption is tied to the construction of a new flyover, according to railway officials.

The undertaking involves a state-of-the-art bow string girder bridge, meant to replace the old Benaras Road overbridge between the Howrah and Liluah stations, a senior ER official confirmed. Affected routes include popular Howrah local lines, causing anticipated inconvenience for routine travelers.

In addition to suburban rail services, the movement of several express trains will be adjusted, with expected delays ranging from 20 minutes to an hour. Options for rescheduling and diversions are being considered to mitigate the impact on passengers during the construction period.

