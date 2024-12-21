Eastern Railway's Commuter Challenge: Major Train Cancellations

Passengers in Eastern Railway's Howrah division are set to face significant commuting challenges, as 30 pairs of suburban trains will be cancelled daily from Saturday through February 1. This disruption is tied to the construction of a new flyover, according to railway officials.

The undertaking involves a state-of-the-art bow string girder bridge, meant to replace the old Benaras Road overbridge between the Howrah and Liluah stations, a senior ER official confirmed. Affected routes include popular Howrah local lines, causing anticipated inconvenience for routine travelers.

In addition to suburban rail services, the movement of several express trains will be adjusted, with expected delays ranging from 20 minutes to an hour. Options for rescheduling and diversions are being considered to mitigate the impact on passengers during the construction period.