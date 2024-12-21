Tragic Collision on Brazilian Highway: 22 Dead in Bus-Truck Accident

In a tragic incident early Saturday, a collision between a passenger bus and a truck on a highway in Minas Gerais, southeastern Brazil, claimed 22 lives, according to local officials.

The bus, having departed from Sao Paulo with 45 passengers, reportedly blew a tire, causing the driver to lose control and subsequently crash into the truck. Thirteen other individuals were rushed to nearby hospitals in the city of Teofilo Otoni.

A car with three passengers was also involved in the collision, but all individuals onboard survived. Authorities and rescue teams continue to work diligently at the crash site to recover more victims, according to Lt. Alonso of the fire department.

(With inputs from agencies.)