Tragic Collision on Brazilian Highway: 22 Dead in Bus-Truck Accident
A bus-truck collision in Minas Gerais, Brazil, resulted in 22 fatalities. The accident occurred early Saturday when the bus, carrying 45 passengers from Sao Paulo, blew a tire, causing the driver to lose control. Additional victims are being rescued, with 13 hospitalized.
In a tragic incident early Saturday, a collision between a passenger bus and a truck on a highway in Minas Gerais, southeastern Brazil, claimed 22 lives, according to local officials.
The bus, having departed from Sao Paulo with 45 passengers, reportedly blew a tire, causing the driver to lose control and subsequently crash into the truck. Thirteen other individuals were rushed to nearby hospitals in the city of Teofilo Otoni.
A car with three passengers was also involved in the collision, but all individuals onboard survived. Authorities and rescue teams continue to work diligently at the crash site to recover more victims, according to Lt. Alonso of the fire department.
