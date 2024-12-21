Left Menu

Tragic Bus Collision Claims 22 Lives in Brazil

A devastating collision between a bus and a truck in Brazil resulted in at least 22 fatalities. The accident occurred when a bus, suffering a tire blowout, hit a truck loaded with tiles near Teofilo Otoni, Minas Gerais, early Saturday. Firefighters rescued 13 survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:41 IST
Tragic Bus Collision Claims 22 Lives in Brazil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events, a bus collision with a truck led to a catastrophic fire in Brazil early on Saturday, claiming at least 22 lives, according to the fire department. The mishap unfolded near Teofilo Otoni, in Minas Gerais state, when the bus experienced a tire blowout.

The bus, carrying 45 passengers, lost control and collided with an oncoming truck loaded with tiles around 4 a.m. on a major highway. Firefighters managed to rescue 13 people from the wreckage, while a car trapped under the truck had three survivors.

Fireman Alonso Vieira Junior announced that 22 bodies had been retrieved, and a crane was necessary to access more victims in other parts of the bus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024