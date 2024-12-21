Tragic Bus Collision Claims 22 Lives in Brazil

In a tragic turn of events, a bus collision with a truck led to a catastrophic fire in Brazil early on Saturday, claiming at least 22 lives, according to the fire department. The mishap unfolded near Teofilo Otoni, in Minas Gerais state, when the bus experienced a tire blowout.

The bus, carrying 45 passengers, lost control and collided with an oncoming truck loaded with tiles around 4 a.m. on a major highway. Firefighters managed to rescue 13 people from the wreckage, while a car trapped under the truck had three survivors.

Fireman Alonso Vieira Junior announced that 22 bodies had been retrieved, and a crane was necessary to access more victims in other parts of the bus.

(With inputs from agencies.)