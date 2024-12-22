Arunachal Pradesh Advocates GST Simplification for Economic Growth

Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, emphasized the state's dedication to fostering economic growth through GST reforms during the 55th GST Council meeting held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The meeting, presided over by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addressed several pivotal topics. These included simplifying GST compliance, enhancing the taxpayer support system, and improving the legal framework to foster economic activities.

Efforts to streamline GST rate structures, expand exemptions in critical sectors like health, and enhance grievance redressal mechanisms were also discussed, aiming to advance procedural rules and ensure equitable state revenue settlements.

