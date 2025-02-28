Domestic Dispute Turns Fatal: Husband Arrested in Jaisalmer

In Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, law enforcement officials have detained a man after the alleged murder of his wife, stemming from a domestic dispute. The accused, identified as 30-year-old Shobhare Khan, was taken into custody after the tragic event.

The case, registered at the Khurhi police station, involves the death of 22-year-old Kayma, who was reportedly killed on Wednesday night in Bali Ki Dhani, Ghuriya village. According to sources, her body was found dumped in a deserted house, sparking a police investigation initiated after a tip-off from the victim's family.

Khan confessed to the crime, while the deceased's brother accused him of being involved with two other women, implicating them in the murder. This claim led to a protest by the family outside Jawahar Hospital, as they demanded the arrest of the alleged accomplices before proceeding with the last rites.

(With inputs from agencies.)