Left Menu

Domestic Dispute Turns Fatal: Husband Arrested in Jaisalmer

A man named Shobhare Khan was detained for allegedly murdering his wife, Kayma, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The incident occurred following a domestic dispute. Kayma's brother accused Khan of having relationships with two other women, calling for their arrest. Protests ensued outside Jawahar Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:47 IST
Domestic Dispute Turns Fatal: Husband Arrested in Jaisalmer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, law enforcement officials have detained a man after the alleged murder of his wife, stemming from a domestic dispute. The accused, identified as 30-year-old Shobhare Khan, was taken into custody after the tragic event.

The case, registered at the Khurhi police station, involves the death of 22-year-old Kayma, who was reportedly killed on Wednesday night in Bali Ki Dhani, Ghuriya village. According to sources, her body was found dumped in a deserted house, sparking a police investigation initiated after a tip-off from the victim's family.

Khan confessed to the crime, while the deceased's brother accused him of being involved with two other women, implicating them in the murder. This claim led to a protest by the family outside Jawahar Hospital, as they demanded the arrest of the alleged accomplices before proceeding with the last rites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025