Tragic Stampedes Highlight Nigeria's Cost-of-Living Crisis

Tragedy struck in Nigeria as the death toll from stampedes at two Christmas charity events rose to 32, police reported on Sunday. The victims, including four children, succumbed to the crowd surges driven by desperation for food items amid Nigeria's severe cost-of-living crisis.

In southeastern Anambra state's Okija town, a philanthropist's food distribution event left 22 dead, according to local police spokesman Tochukwu Ikenga. Meanwhile, a similar church-organized event in the capital, Abuja, claimed ten lives. Both incidents are under investigation by authorities.

This somber episode comes just days after a similar disaster killed 35 children. As charity events proliferate across the country to mitigate economic hardships, there are increasing demands for authorities to impose stricter safety protocols, with Nigerian police mandating prior approval for such gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)