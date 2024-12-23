Left Menu

Asian Markets Surge Amid U.S. Inflation Optimism and Avoided Government Shutdown

Asian shares saw a rise on Monday because of encouraging U.S. inflation data, leading to hopes for eased future policies. Relief also came from the U.S. government avoiding a shutdown. A strong U.S. economy and rising bond yields pressured commodities and emerging markets, while currency interventions were necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 10:15 IST
Asian stock markets surged on Monday, buoyed by a positive U.S. inflation report that renewed hopes for policy easing next year and relief over the U.S. government's evasion of a shutdown.

Following a significant week of global central bank decisions, a quieter period ensues with only a few meeting minutes expected, and U.S. data taking a backseat. The dollar remains strong, supported by a robust economy and elevated bond yields, creating pressure on commodities and emerging market currencies.

The optimistic wave from the U.S. inflation report lifted MSCI's broad Asia-Pacific index by 0.3%, with notable gains in Japanese and South Korean markets. However, some fluctuations were observed among European and American futures, amidst concerns about limited expected rate cuts and government debt funding pressures.

