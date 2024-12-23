Asian Markets Surge Amid U.S. Inflation Optimism and Avoided Government Shutdown
Asian shares saw a rise on Monday because of encouraging U.S. inflation data, leading to hopes for eased future policies. Relief also came from the U.S. government avoiding a shutdown. A strong U.S. economy and rising bond yields pressured commodities and emerging markets, while currency interventions were necessary.
Asian stock markets surged on Monday, buoyed by a positive U.S. inflation report that renewed hopes for policy easing next year and relief over the U.S. government's evasion of a shutdown.
Following a significant week of global central bank decisions, a quieter period ensues with only a few meeting minutes expected, and U.S. data taking a backseat. The dollar remains strong, supported by a robust economy and elevated bond yields, creating pressure on commodities and emerging market currencies.
The optimistic wave from the U.S. inflation report lifted MSCI's broad Asia-Pacific index by 0.3%, with notable gains in Japanese and South Korean markets. However, some fluctuations were observed among European and American futures, amidst concerns about limited expected rate cuts and government debt funding pressures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
German Bond Yields Slip Amid Shifts in Investor Focus
German Bond Yields Decline Amid ECB Speculation
Eurozone Bond Yields and ECB Decisions: A Waiting Game
IFC and HSBC Launch $1 Billion Risk-Sharing Facility to Boost Trade Finance in Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets Brace for U.S. Inflation Data Amid Currency Fluctuations