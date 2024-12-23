New Swiss-EU Accord Brings Economic Resilience and Long-term Gains

In a significant stride towards securing its economic future, Switzerland has reached a new agreement with the European Union aimed at revitalizing trade relations. The deal comes as the Swiss economy prepares to outperform European counterparts in the coming year.

Corporate sectors, including economists and business groups, have hailed the agreement as a crucial step. It reinforces Switzerland's trade links with the EU, accounting for over half of Swiss exports, despite the potential hurdles of ratification and a likely referendum.

While the immediate impacts may not be visible, experts underscore the long-term benefits, particularly for the pharmaceuticals industry. The deal offers legal certainty and access to a broader European market, bolstering Switzerland's strong economic standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)