Dip in Inflation for Farm and Rural Workers
Inflation for farm and rural workers has decreased to 5.35% and 5.47% in November. The Consumer Price Index for Agricultural and Rural Labourers rose by 5 points each, reaching 1,320 and 1,331 respectively. The previous year's rates were significantly higher at 7.37% and 7.13%.
In a positive shift for rural economics, retail inflation among farm workers saw a decrease to 5.35% in November, as reported by the Labour Ministry. The figures for rural labourers also showed a dip, settling at 5.47%.
The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) revealed an increase of 5 points, reaching 1,320 and 1,331, respectively, according to the statement.
In comparison, CPI-AL and CPI-RL were registered at 1,315 and 1,326 points in October 2024, indicating a noticeable decline from the previous year's inflation rates of 7.37% and 7.13% recorded in November of 2023.
