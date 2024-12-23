Tragedy Strikes Nelamangala: Six Lives Lost in Devastating Accident

A fatal collision in Nelamangala claimed six lives after a truck swerved to avoid a car, causing it to overturn onto another vehicle.

Chandram Yegapagol, the MD of IAST Software Solutions, was among the victims while traveling with his family when the accident occurred.

The truck driver, Arif, alleged sudden braking by a car led to the mishap, but police investigations are ongoing to verify the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)