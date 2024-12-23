Tragedy Strikes Nelamangala: Six Lives Lost in Devastating Accident
A catastrophic road accident in Nelamangala led to the deaths of six people, including two children. A truck swerved to avoid a car and overturned, crushing a family's vehicle. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident as eyewitness accounts are reviewed.
A fatal collision in Nelamangala claimed six lives after a truck swerved to avoid a car, causing it to overturn onto another vehicle.
Chandram Yegapagol, the MD of IAST Software Solutions, was among the victims while traveling with his family when the accident occurred.
The truck driver, Arif, alleged sudden braking by a car led to the mishap, but police investigations are ongoing to verify the claims.
