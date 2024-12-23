Odisha's Road Safety Revolution: Innovative Partnership with IIT Madras

The State Transport Authority (STA) of Odisha has forged a significant partnership with IIT Madras to bolster road safety measures across the state. This collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding, signed in the presence of Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena.

By harnessing the expertise of IIT Madras in road safety technology and communication, the STA plans to develop impactful Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns. These initiatives aim to inculcate safer road practices and behavior among citizens. The partnership will deploy the 4E model—engineering, enforcement, emergency care, and education—to comprehensively address road safety.

This initiative, hailed as a crucial step by Minister Jena, marks a concerted effort by the state government to forge a 'Viksit Odisha', where safety and innovation thrive. Key components of this initiative include leveraging cutting-edge technology, real-time data, and engaging communication tools to target high-risk groups and instigate long-lasting behavioral changes, ultimately reducing road accidents and fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)