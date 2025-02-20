Left Menu

Goldman Sachs Sells Stake in ISGEC Heavy Engineering

Goldman Sachs sold its 1.42% stake in ISGEC Heavy Engineering for Rs 96 crore. The shares were sold through an open market transaction. Nippon India Mutual Fund acquired a 1.13% stake in the company. The shares closed lower on the NSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:25 IST
Goldman Sachs Sells Stake in ISGEC Heavy Engineering
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Goldman Sachs, a major player in global investment banking, announced its exit from ISGEC Heavy Engineering by divesting its 1.4% stake through an open market transaction, amounting to Rs 96 crore.

The US-based firm, via its Goldman Sachs Funds division, sold 10.43 lakh shares in ISGEC Heavy Engineering, representing a 1.42% stake, at an average price of Rs 915.49 each, according to data from the National Stock Exchange.

Coinciding with this, Nippon India Mutual Fund purchased 8.32 lakh shares, or 1.13% of the company, at an average price of Rs 915 per share. The transaction was valued at Rs 76.21 crore. Shares of ISGEC Heavy Engineering had fallen 1.37% on Wednesday to close at Rs 938 on the NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025