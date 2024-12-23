Tech Glitch Derails Mumbai Metro Digital Ticketing

Monday morning presented a challenging commute for passengers using the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation's (MMRC) new underground line between BKC and Aarey Colony. Both the ticketing mobile application and website experienced a major technical crash, resulting in significant inconvenience.

Commuters reported facing lengthy delays and long queues due to issues with digital payments and QR code scanning. Many were forced to revert to paying in cash at ticket counters after encountering error messages such as ''Booking will start soon!'' on the app.

Despite these challenges, the MMRC quickly issued paper tickets to maintain passenger transit. MMRC spokesperson Niti Tamse confirmed the resolution of the issue, restoring normalcy across all stations and systems.

