Tech Glitch Derails Mumbai Metro Digital Ticketing

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation's digital ticketing system for its underground metro line experienced a significant technical failure. This crash affected commuters with delays and payment issues. The app and website displayed error messages, and paper tickets were issued as an alternative. Services are now fully restored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:25 IST
Tech Glitch Derails Mumbai Metro Digital Ticketing
  • Country:
  • India

Monday morning presented a challenging commute for passengers using the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation's (MMRC) new underground line between BKC and Aarey Colony. Both the ticketing mobile application and website experienced a major technical crash, resulting in significant inconvenience.

Commuters reported facing lengthy delays and long queues due to issues with digital payments and QR code scanning. Many were forced to revert to paying in cash at ticket counters after encountering error messages such as ''Booking will start soon!'' on the app.

Despite these challenges, the MMRC quickly issued paper tickets to maintain passenger transit. MMRC spokesperson Niti Tamse confirmed the resolution of the issue, restoring normalcy across all stations and systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

