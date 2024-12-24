Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh and Japan Forge New Pathways in Economic and Cultural Exchange

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announces a new MoU with Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture for industrial cooperation, tourism, and vocational education. The deal underscores India's and Japan's continued economic and cultural ties, aiming to enhance trade and technology collaboration. Over 1,400 Japanese firms operate in India, boosting mutual economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-12-2024 00:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 00:14 IST
In a significant diplomatic and economic development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture. The agreement focuses on fostering growth in industrial cooperation, tourism, and vocational education between the two regions.

The accord was signed in the presence of Governor Kotaro Nagasaki of Yamanashi, indicating a robust commitment to strengthening the already substantial India-Japan ties. Adityanath highlighted the collaborative spirit shared between the nations, rooted in a millennium-long history of strategic and cultural partnerships. The MoU is also aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of unity through the message of Lord Buddha.

Economic collaboration between India and Japan is at an all-time high, with over 1,400 Japanese companies operating in India. Uttar Pradesh alone hosts several prominent firms, marking a significant contribution to the electronics and IT/ITES sectors. This new agreement is expected to further boost bilateral trade, which reached USD 22.854 billion in the financial year 2023-24.

