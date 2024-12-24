Left Menu

Controversies Surrounding Major Corporations: Fraud, Takeovers, and Worker Safety

The UK's Serious Fraud Office faced a £16.2 million setback from the failed Unaoil probe. Aviva's Direct Line takeover may cause significant job losses. EY faces allegations of facilitating investor fraud. Amazon's UK labor practices are under scrutiny after reports of severe worker injuries surface.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 07:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 07:51 IST
Controversies Surrounding Major Corporations: Fraud, Takeovers, and Worker Safety

The UK's Serious Fraud Office has come under scrutiny after spending £16.2 million on a failed corruption investigation into Monaco-based Unaoil. Alarmingly, a significant portion of this budget was allocated to compensate wrongfully prosecuted executives.

Meanwhile, British insurance firm Aviva's £3.7 billion acquisition of Direct Line is projected to have serious job implications, with estimations pointing to the potential loss of up to 2,300 positions.

In the UAE, Ernst & Young (EY) is embroiled in allegations of aiding an oil storage company alleged to have defrauded a U.S. special acquisition company. Simultaneously, reports of severe injuries sustained by UK Amazon workers have fueled union demands for better conditions for the corporation's vulnerable employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

