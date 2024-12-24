Controversies Surrounding Major Corporations: Fraud, Takeovers, and Worker Safety

The UK's Serious Fraud Office has come under scrutiny after spending £16.2 million on a failed corruption investigation into Monaco-based Unaoil. Alarmingly, a significant portion of this budget was allocated to compensate wrongfully prosecuted executives.

Meanwhile, British insurance firm Aviva's £3.7 billion acquisition of Direct Line is projected to have serious job implications, with estimations pointing to the potential loss of up to 2,300 positions.

In the UAE, Ernst & Young (EY) is embroiled in allegations of aiding an oil storage company alleged to have defrauded a U.S. special acquisition company. Simultaneously, reports of severe injuries sustained by UK Amazon workers have fueled union demands for better conditions for the corporation's vulnerable employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)