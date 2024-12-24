Left Menu

Imperial Auto Appoints Vikram Wagh as CEO, Ushers in New Era

Imperial Auto, a major player in fluid transmission products for automotive and industrial sectors, has named Vikram Wagh as its new CEO. With extensive experience in the global automotive industry, Wagh is set to lead the company into its next growth phase by leveraging his expertise and industry insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:05 IST
Imperial Auto Appoints Vikram Wagh as CEO, Ushers in New Era
  • Country:
  • India

Imperial Auto, a prominent name in the fluid transmission products industry, has appointed Vikram Wagh as the new CEO, effective December 20, 2024. Wagh, with over two decades of experience, was previously leading the Farm Division at Mahindra, a major tractor manufacturer globally.

Tarun Lamba, Promoter and Director at Imperial Auto, expressed optimism about the appointment, citing Vikram's industry expertise and innovative approach as key factors in driving the company's future growth. Lamba will collaborate closely with Vikram to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Founded in 1969, Imperial Auto is noted for delivering quality and reliable fluid transmission solutions worldwide. Supported by Warburg Pincus since 2022, the company operates over 20 manufacturing facilities and maintains a strong R&D focus to innovate in fluid transmission technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024