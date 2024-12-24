Imperial Auto Appoints Vikram Wagh as CEO, Ushers in New Era

Imperial Auto, a prominent name in the fluid transmission products industry, has appointed Vikram Wagh as the new CEO, effective December 20, 2024. Wagh, with over two decades of experience, was previously leading the Farm Division at Mahindra, a major tractor manufacturer globally.

Tarun Lamba, Promoter and Director at Imperial Auto, expressed optimism about the appointment, citing Vikram's industry expertise and innovative approach as key factors in driving the company's future growth. Lamba will collaborate closely with Vikram to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Founded in 1969, Imperial Auto is noted for delivering quality and reliable fluid transmission solutions worldwide. Supported by Warburg Pincus since 2022, the company operates over 20 manufacturing facilities and maintains a strong R&D focus to innovate in fluid transmission technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)