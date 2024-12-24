Left Menu

Boy among 3 dead as car overturns on Samruddhi Expressway in Nashik; 3 injured

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 23:33 IST
Boy among 3 dead as car overturns on Samruddhi Expressway in Nashik; 3 injured
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons, including a teenage boy, were killed and as many others injured when a car overturned after crashing into a road divider on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 2.10 pm near Igatpuri when the car carrying six passengers was going towards Mumbai, an official said.

As per the preliminary information, the passengers were related to each other and returning from Shirdi, a temple town in neighbouring Ahilyanagar district, he said.

''The driver of the car lost control, due to which it hit the divider and overturned by landing in the lane on the opposite side,'' he said.

Three persons, identified as Geeta Ramesh Agarwal (71), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, Anuj Ramesh Goyal (52) and his son Niyam Anuj Goyal (16), both residents of Mumbai died in the incident, while Rameshchandra Agarwal (80), Miti Anuj Goyal (45) and Divyanshi Anuj Goyal (21) sustained injuries, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024