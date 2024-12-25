Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 12:17 IST
Chemical tanker catches fire near Mumbai-Pune highway; traffic hit
  • Country:
  • India

A speeding tanker carrying a chemical caught fire after it overturned near Mumbai-Pune highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday morning, police said.

No casualty was reported, an official said, adding that traffic movement on the road was affected for a couple of hours.

The incident took place at 6.15 am at Patel Nagar, Shilphata, near the highway exit in Khopoli area, he said.

According to the official, the driver lost control over the wheels due to which the speeding tanker overturned.

As the tanker was carrying an inflammable chemical, it caught fire and suffered damages, he said.

After receiving information, the Khopoli police reached the spot. Fire-fighting vehicles of Tata, Godrej groups, HPCL and JSW were also rushed to the spot, the official said.

The blaze was later brought under control, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

